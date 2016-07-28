版本:
BRIEF-TransCanada marketing stake in package of Mexico pipelines

July 28 TransCanada executives say company is marketing a package stake in six pipeline projects in Mexico.

* Company marketing package of six Mexico pipelines in operation or construction

* The package excludes new $2.1 Billon Sur De Texas-Tuxpan line

* TransCanada says marketing up to 49.9 percent stake in Mexico pipelines, have not defined minimum stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Gordon)

