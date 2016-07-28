版本:
BRIEF-Barrick keeps focus on debt reduction-President

July 28 Barrick Gold Corp

* Says in near-term it is focused on debt reduction versus dividend increase-President

* Considers Acacia "very valuable asset" but non-core, there will be time when Barrick will be sellers if it can get full value-President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

