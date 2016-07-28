版本:
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Q2 2016 earnings conference call

July 28 ConocoPhillips

* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says flat production is not a goal, but wants to at least maintain existing output

* Says dividend increases, debt reduction, share repurchases among top plans for use of cash

* Says doesn't believe dividend represents enough shareholder remuneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

