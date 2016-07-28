BRIEF-Goldcorp CEO says confident of achieving 2016 forecasts

July 28 Goldcorp

* Expects to report higher production in third, fourth quarters with Q4 being strongest - Chief Executive David Garofalo

* CEO says contemplating sale of several non-core assets including Los Filos, Alumbrera and Marlin mines

* Goldcorp CEO says has high degree of confidence in achieving production, cost forecasts for 2016