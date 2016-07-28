BRIEF-Goldcorp CEO says confident of achieving 2016 forecasts

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Goldcorp
* Expects to report higher production in third, fourth quarters with Q4 being strongest - Chief Executive David Garofalo
* CEO says contemplating sale of several non-core assets including Los Filos, Alumbrera and Marlin mines
* Goldcorp CEO says has high degree of confidence in achieving production, cost forecasts for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production