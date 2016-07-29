BRIEF-Enbridge adding 60,000-80,000 bpd of Mainline pipeline capacity

July 29 Enbridge Inc
* Says new project to optimize crude slates will add about
60,000-80,000 bpd of pipeline capacity in western Canada,
expected in September
* Says it thinks about 700,000 bpd of new pipeline capacity
will be needed to accommodate Canadian heavy oil growth by 2020
* Enbridge CEO Al Monaco says will make sanctioning decision
on first part of Eolien Maritime France SAS offshore wind farm
project in 2017
* Enbridge CEO Monaco says would be nice to double
Enbridge's renewable capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts, but
depends on opportunities
(Reporting By Nia Williams)