BRIEF-Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet

* After q2 results, exxon says cash flow reflects durability
of integrated business model during price downturn
* Exxon says u.s. Unconventional costs being reduced, while
improving efficiencies
* Exxon says selectively proceeding with certain
investments, projects, like interoil gas in papua new guinea
* Exxon says refined products inventories are very large,
partly explain lower throughputs at refineries
* Exxon says 'we've got the financial flexibility' to do
many things, including potential acquisitions
* Exxon says world class prospects in guyana may not come on
line until 'early in next decade'
* Exxon says share buyback program is considered on a
quarterly basis, has been flexible part of program to return
cash to holders
* Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can
leverage, very strong balance sheet
* Exxon says argentina shale pilot project looks promising,
for 35 year concession
