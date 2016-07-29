BRIEF-Chevron reiterates goal to be cash flow neutral by 2017

July 29 Chevron Corp
* Executive Jay Johnson says expects to be 'near bottom' of
2016 production outlook
* Says expects production to be 2.65 million to 2.67 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of the year
* Says expects 'sustained production' from Angola LNG and
Gorgon LNG trains 1 and 2 by end of year
* Says expects first LNG from Gorgon train 2 by end of year
* Says still expects first cargo from Wheatstone LNG by
mid-2017
* CFO reiterates goal to be cash flow neutral by 2017
* CFO: 'We are committed to growing the dividend as earnings
and cash flow permit'
* CFO: 'The board fully understands the value of a dividend
increase'
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)