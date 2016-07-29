BRIEF-PBF Energy's Torrance refinery running above historic average

HOUSTON, July 29 PBF Energy Inc on Friday said its newly acquired Torrance refinery near Los Angeles had been running above its historic throughput rates for the last month after it took ownership of the facility from ExxonMobil on July 1.

* PBF plans its crude slate to be comprised of 80 percent heavy and 8 percent medium crude, executives said during the company's second quarter earnings call on Friday.

* The refiner will source the majority of its heavy and medium crudes from California, which will be delivered directly to the refinery via pipe. It will also supplement its slate with imported crudes

* The refiner expects yields to average around 70 percent gasoline and 20 percent distillates

* The refinery can run heavy crude with a gravity as low as 16 degrees (Reporting by Liz Hampton)