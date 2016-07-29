BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics sets new rates for Zydeco crude pipeline connection

HOUSTON, July 29 Sunoco Logistics has set a new pipeline tariff for crude shipments from its Nederland terminal in Texas to Shell's Zydeco pipeline in Port Neches, Texas, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

* The tariff will be 21.63 cents per barrel, according to the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

* The tariff will be effective Sep. 1 (Reporting by Liz Hampton)