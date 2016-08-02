版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer says to decide by year end on potential split of company

Aug 2 Pfizer CEO Ian Read, in conference call with analysts:

* Says plans to make decision by end of year on potential company split

* Says its decision on potential split will not be a "make or break" decision for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

