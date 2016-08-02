BRIEF-Pfizer says to decide by year end on potential split of company

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Pfizer CEO Ian Read, in conference call with analysts:
* Says plans to make decision by end of year on potential company split
* Says its decision on potential split will not be a "make or break" decision for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds