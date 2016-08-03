BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to meet 2016 divestment target - CEO

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Chief Executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA Wednesday Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday that the company would meet its 2016 divestment target with two deal still to be finalized
* One of the deals, which Vale highlighted in a previous earnings call with analysts, will likely involve Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and the sale of Vale's mining assets in Mozambique
* Ferreira could not confirm whether the other sale would involve any of Vale's core business in iron ore, when asked by Reuters at an event in Rio de Janeiro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.