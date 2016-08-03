版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to meet 2016 divestment target - CEO

Aug 3 Chief Executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA Wednesday Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday that the company would meet its 2016 divestment target with two deal still to be finalized

* One of the deals, which Vale highlighted in a previous earnings call with analysts, will likely involve Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and the sale of Vale's mining assets in Mozambique

* Ferreira could not confirm whether the other sale would involve any of Vale's core business in iron ore, when asked by Reuters at an event in Rio de Janeiro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐