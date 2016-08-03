BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum CEO expects continued dividend growth

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says expects oil price environment to be 'challenging' through 2017
* CEO says most cost reductions come from efficiency gains, not lower service prices
* CEO says does not expect to exceed $3 billion capex budget for 2016
* CEO says interested in buying additional EOR assets
* CEO says asset prices seem 'excessive' now considering low oil prices
* CEO says expect continued growth in dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.