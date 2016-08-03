版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Williams cos shareholder corvex urges company to make changes to board within one year

Williams Cos Inc

* Shareholder corvex asks williams to add to, or replace, existing directors so that majority of the board will be new directors

* Shareholder corvex urges company to make changes to board within one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐