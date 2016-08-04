版本:
BRIEF-Manulife CEO says considering share buy-backs

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Manulife CEO says giving consideration to buying back shares in company

* Manulife CEO says feels a lot of confidence about second half being better than first (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

