BRIEF-Agrium interested in buying fertilizer assets, farm retail stores - CEO

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Agrium Inc quarterly conference call:
* CEO Chuck Magro said the company is interested in potential acquisitions of wholesale fertilizer assets and farm retail stores. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer