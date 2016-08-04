版本:
BRIEF-Agrium interested in buying fertilizer assets, farm retail stores - CEO

Aug 4 Agrium Inc quarterly conference call:

* CEO Chuck Magro said the company is interested in potential acquisitions of wholesale fertilizer assets and farm retail stores. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

