2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Bunge Canada canola plant operating after fire

Aug 4 Bunge Ltd :

* Crushing plant at Nipawin, Saskatchewan operating after fire, but not at full capacity - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

