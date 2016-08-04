版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines to consolidate pilot training centers

Aug 4 American Airlines Group Inc

* To consolidate three pilot training centers into two by end of 2017 to standardize instruction - employee letter

* American to offer its 30 Phoenix-based instructors and simulator engineers positions at Charlotte or Fort Worth centers - employee letter

* American will keep Phoenix facility open for other work and will retain Phoenix as a crew base - employee letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

