BRIEF-American Airlines to consolidate pilot training centers

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 American Airlines Group Inc
* To consolidate three pilot training centers into two by end of 2017 to standardize instruction - employee letter
* American to offer its 30 Phoenix-based instructors and simulator engineers positions at Charlotte or Fort Worth centers - employee letter
* American will keep Phoenix facility open for other work and will retain Phoenix as a crew base
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer