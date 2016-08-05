BRIEF-Bombardier expects first Global 7000 flight later this year

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
* Bombardier CEO says more than 60 percent complete with previously announced workplace reduction, on track for cost savings target
* Bombardier CEO says sees some near term softness in the business jet market
* Bombardier CEO says on target to make 150 deliveries for the year
* Bombardier CEO says seeing significant softeness in smaller size business jets
* Bombardier CEO says he never talked about cancelling global 8000 business jet
* Bombardier CFO says expects spending to rise next year on global 7000
* Bombardier CEO said no impact yet from brexit vote
* Bombardier CEO says will be able to have entry into service of global 7000 in 2018
* Bombardier CEO says discussions ongoing with federal government over possible investment
* Bombardier CEO says global business jets retained value better than competitors
* Bombardier CEO says first flight of global 7000 business jet on schedule for later this year
* Bombardier CFO says expects good liquidity at the start of 2017
* Bombardier CFO said will 'more or less' break even on cash flow for remainder of year
* Bombardier CEO says business jet softness more on side of smaller learjet than larger globals
* Bombardier CEO said company at right production for global business jet given market demand
* Bombardier CEO says inventory of used business jets has "come down a lot" (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.