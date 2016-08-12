BRIEF-Caisse CEO says opportunites may emerge from Brexit vote

Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Caisse Ceo Says Huge Opportunity For Governments To Invest In Much Needed infrastructure

* Caisse ceo say most important brexit impact could be another level of uncertainty for europe as whole

* Caisse ceo says worried about what impact uncertainty after brexit could have in europe

* Caisse ceo says brexit presents as many opportunities for long term investors as it does challenges

* Quebec pension fund caisse's ceo says period of low returns could last

* Caisse ceo says 2 percent first half return "reasonable in circumstances"

* Caisse ceo says too early to draw conclusions about impact of brexit on investments in uk

* Caisse ceo says expects sustained uncertainty following the brexit vote

* Caisse ceo says not looking for exit opportunities from assets it has in uk, could be opportunities (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)