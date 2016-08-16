版本:
BRIEF-BlackRock's Turnill says Fed likely to raise rates once at most this year

Aug 16 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill on CNBC says Fed will still likely hold off on more than 1 rate hike this year

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

