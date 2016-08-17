BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Visit to record highs club short-lived

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
** Nasdaq 100 managed to spend just 1 day in record high territory; euphoria quickly dashed as rally stalled just shy of key resistance line
** Index finally exceeded its 4816.35 tech-bubble peak with Monday's thrust to 4837.67; joined other major averages already making new all-time highs. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aW7SBb
** NDX 15.74 pct rally in just 34 trading days (tds) equated well with 4 prior, essentially uninterrupted, thrusts since late 2014
** Those rallies were: 17.5 pct in 31 tds, 17.5 pct in 17 tds, 16.9 pct in 26 tds, and 17.6 pct in 49 tds
** Add in that NDX nearly touched resistance line from its summer 2015 top (now in 4850 area), along with waning internals and pervasive complacency; potential for reversal high
** The previous 4 thrusts gave way to initial setbacks: 5.9 pct in 13 tds, 8.9 pct in 8 tds, 5.3 pct in 8 tds, 6.4 pct in 13 tds; average 6.6 pct over 10-11 days
** Index has so far sold back about 1.4 pct, tested 4790/ 4771 support
** That said, if a decline proves similar to avg of those previous setbacks, it could last another couple of weeks; can threaten 4518 (50-pct Fibo retracement of post-Brexit thrust 4508)
** NDX quickly vaulting back over 4816.35, however, should see it mount another assault on the key resistance line
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
