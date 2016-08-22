BRIEF-Pfizer says Medivation deal will not affect split-up decision

Aug 22 Pfizer, in analyst conference call:

* Says still plans to decide By late 2016 whether to split itself into separate companies selling either generic, patent-protected drugs

* Says planned Medivation deal will not affect Pfizer decision on whether to split itself

* Says potential earlier use of Medivation's Xtandi would be key to prostate cancer drug's growth

* Says remains open to deals of all sizes in future, if financially justified

* Says potential earlier use of Xtandi would open it to urologists, expanding prescriptions

* Says Xtandi is only at beginning of its "growth cycle"

* Says says "while interested" in Medivation's experimental drugs, value of deal was really based on Xtandi growth potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)