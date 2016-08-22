BRIEF-Pfizer says Medivation deal will not affect split-up decision

Aug 22 Pfizer, in analyst conference
call:
* Says still plans to decide By late 2016 whether to split
itself into separate companies selling either generic,
patent-protected drugs
* Says planned Medivation deal will not affect Pfizer
decision on whether to split itself
* Says potential earlier use of Medivation's Xtandi would be
key to prostate cancer drug's growth
* Says remains open to deals of all sizes in future, if
financially justified
* Says potential earlier use of Xtandi would open it to
urologists, expanding prescriptions
* Says Xtandi is only at beginning of its "growth cycle"
* Says says "while interested" in Medivation's experimental
drugs, value of deal was really based on Xtandi growth potential
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)