BUZZ-Nasdaq 100: Remains a struggle to carve out further gains

** Nasdaq 100 so far stalling within decimals of its
Aug 15 peak, and key resistance line continues to suggest march
higher will prove to be a struggle
** After finally exceeding its tech-bubble peak at 4816.35,
with Aug 15 spike to 4837.67, index suffered quick 1.3 pct sell
off into Aug 17 low. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bfVYSN
** NDX bottomed at 4772.42, just ahead of lower boundary of
4790/4771 support; recovered to challenge highs
** However, today's push to 4836.45 fading just shy of
recent high, as well as key resistance line from Jul 2015 (now
4850/4855 area)
** NDX 15.74 pct rally in just 34 trading days (tds) into
Aug 15 high still stands as its best case move off post-Brexit
trough
** Equates well with 4 previous sustained rallies since late
2014 in extent and duration (avg 17.4 pct over 31 tds); stretch
to resistance line would see rally reach about 16.2 pct with run
over 40 tds
** Upside beyond 4837/4855 area should remain a struggle and
breaking 4771 should trigger greater correction
** Avg initial setback once previous 4 sustained rally
phases ended was 6.6 pct over 10-11 tds
** Thus, an avg sell off could still see NDX threaten 4518
(just ahead of 50-pct Fibo retracement of post-Brexit thrust
4508)