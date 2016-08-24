BUZZ-DJI: Likely to awake soon from summer slumber

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
** Dow Jones Industrial Average narrow range trade since early Aug should soon give way to a return of volatility
** Pullback risks remain elevated
** From its late Jun trough low into its Jul 20 high, DJI rallied as much as 9.1 pct in just 16 trading days (tds)
** Since, however, it's been a struggle; Dow has gyrated in tight range and despite making marginal new highs, virtually unchanged over past 3 weeks. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bzOPIW
** Meanwhile, Average True Range has collapsed to 2+ year lows; study just about touching 6-year support line, potential for sudden rise
** VIX just now coming up from testing 1-year lows, while spec net short position in VIX futures also just barely coming off extreme reading
** CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio 5-DMA still sub-0.60; another sign of complacency
** With S&P 500 still struggling with long-term resistance lines and Nasdaq 100 upside also hindered, correction risks build amid a tired market
** A range breakout should be near, and DJI 18466 downside break can threaten 18247.79/18000 area quickly
** On renewed strength, push above 18668.44 can race to Elliott Wave projs at 18778.84/18828.28
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.