版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 07:54 BJT

BRIEF-Canada's Unifor union votes for strike mandate in auto talks

Aug 28 Canada's Unifor union says it has voted to be in strike position if terms are not reached in talks with U.S. "Big Three" carmakers.

* Unifor in talks with General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co.

* Current contract between Unifor and U.S. "Big Three" expires on Sept. 19. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐