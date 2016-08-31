BUZZ- Energy ETF: Momentum being depleted

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
** Developing upside breakout in the Energy Select Sector SPDR fund has quickly stalled; momentum now waning, and pressure flipping back to downside
** XLE mid-Aug thrust above neckline of inverse head & shoulders pattern failed to carry higher
** Inability for NYMEX Crude futures to confirm with a similar breakout above its trigger line an intermarket bearish divergence; XLE 10-week log correlation with CLc1 running close to 0.9
** Crude now down 8 pct in just 8 trading days, and XLE off 3.4 pct from its Aug 18 high; ETF still up 13.2 pct YTD
** XLE strength faded shy of $71.70/$71.93 chart congestion, and ETF has quickly reversed back under neckline. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bK3faF
** Weekly MACD, which has been positive since early Mar, on verge of negative cross; flips ETF's trend bias to downside
** XLE has returned to its recent range, but action puts early Aug low at $64.57, and 40-WMA (now $63.56), under threat
** Weekly closes over $69.60 will be constructive again, but $71.70/$71.93 now stiff barrier without crude confirming the move
** Top XLE holdings by pct TNA end-Jun include Exxon Mobil , Chevron, and Schlumberger
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
