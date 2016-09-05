BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras says Dodge & Cox sells shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 State-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA :
* Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a filing on Monday that investment fund Dodge & Cox reduced to less than 5 pct its control of equivalent preferred shares in the company
* With the sale of Petrobras American Depository Receipts (ADRs) by Dodge & Cox on Aug. 29, the fund will no longer be considered a relevant shareholder of Petrobras stock (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.