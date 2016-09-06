BRIEF-Allergan says egregious price hikes by "outlier" companies hurting venture capital investment

Sept 6 Allergan CEO, in interview:

* Says Allergan aims to limit annual price increases of branded therapeutic drugs to low to mid single digit percentage range, slightly above current annual rate of inflation * Says Allergan's planned price increase limits would be similar to company's price increases seen in 2016, and should follow in 2017, beyond * Says Hillary Clinton's plan for oversight panels to monitor, punish drugmakers that impose unreasonable price increases on life-saving drugs impractical in free market system

* Says Clinton's proposal for emergency imports of drugs to ease drug shortages, prices could subject U.S. public to lower safety standards

* Says publicity from "egregious" price increases of other companies have caused shrinkage of venture capital investment in new drugs

* Says "outlier" companies that have drawn criticism for price hikes are endangering overall industry research and development