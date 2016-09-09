BRIEF-Teva says hopeful its version of EpiPen wins US okay by 2018

Sept 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, in webcast of its generic medicines business overview:

* Says still hopes for U.S. launch of its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen by late 2017 or 2018 * Says plans to meet with FDA on possible re-application for its EpiPen-like device. * Says does not plan any modifications to its EpiPen-like device

* Says working with FDA on a "path forward" for EpiPen-like device, without formulation changes * Says does not have enough biosimilar drugs in phase II studies, needs partners to fill Phase II gap

* Says its drugs account for 13 of 27 generics that have been first to file for U.S. marketing approval this year

* Says it is best positioned among generic companies to thrive despite price erosion

* Says it is missing market scale in Brazil and is "looking for opportunities to change that"

* Says its more than 300 generics awaiting u.s. approval are versions of prescription drugs now having $110 billion in annual sales

* Says it is also developing versions of prescription drugs that have current annual sales of $90 billion

* Says looking for quality commercial partner for biosimilars

* Says its attention-deficit disorder treatment Concerta appears close to U.S. approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)