BUZZ-Twitter: Charts not much to chirp about

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
** Twitter recovery off its May 2016 low has turned volatile amid possible deal chatter. Nevertheless, severe bear trend still intact, suggesting shares destined for new lows
** TWTR shares peaked shortly after their stellar late-2013 debut; since, protracted bear has stock down 76 pct. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2dIHjlt
** Stalled rev growth and moribund MAU data continues to dog stock
** Co attempting to bolster user experience with push into live video, but remains to be seen if enough to kickstart user trends, grow revs
** Meanwhile, late-Sept takeover chatter caused sharp upward thrust, only to see rally erased once reports surfaced potential suitors unlikely to make bid
** Sentiment of 42 covering analysts essentially neutral, but $16.00 median PT calls for 10 pct drop; this, while, Thomson Reuters StarMine model pegs intrinsic value at $9.54, a 46-pct discount to last price
** TWTR now especially jittery, rumor-driven, buffeted by frequent daily gaps
** However, bearish reversal from $25.25 followed by more significant weekly gap down, suggests stock will pressure its $13.73 low then $12.06/$10.77 Fibo proj zone ; risk to additional Fibo proj at $3.91
** $19.72/$21.10 can hinder strength. TWTR needs to fly over resistance, in $28.35/$31.87 area, to suggest something more than just another counter-trend bounce
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.