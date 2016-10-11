版本:
2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-Spectra says Express crude pipeline in Montana shut down

Oct 11 Spectra Energy

* Says has shut down section of Express crude oil pipeline in Montana after trepassers broke into facility and tampered with valve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

