2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-Enbridge says no impact to deliveries from Line 4 and 67 shutdown

Oct 11 Enbridge Inc

* Says no impact to deliveries as a result of Line 4 and 67 shutdowns, trying to confirm status of pipelines - spokesman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

