公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says trespassers broke into location on Trans Mountain line

Oct 11 Kinder Morgan

* Says trespassers broke into location on Trans Mountain pipeline in Washington state on Tuesday morning

* Says was not operating through that portion of Trans Mountain pipeline at time, no product released

* Says conducting thorough inspection to ensure integrity of pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

