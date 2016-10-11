版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Spectra Energy says now taking steps to restart Express pipeline

Oct 11 Spectra Energy

* Says has assessed valve on Express pipeline to ensure it was not damaged, now taking steps to restart the line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐