公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Transcanada says Keystone pipeline temporarily shut down

Oct 11 Transcanada Corp

* Says Keystone pipeline in North Dakota shut down temporarily as a precaution after protesters tried to disrupt it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

