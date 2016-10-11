版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says Trans Mountain feeder pipeline has now reopened

Oct 11 Kinder Morgan

* Says feeder pipeline on Trans Mountain system in Washington state that trespassers targeted has now reopened Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

