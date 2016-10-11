版本:
BRIEF-Canadian energy minister says glad "safety and integrity of the oil pipeline system was not compromised"

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Canadian energy minister says glad "safety and integrity of the oil pipeline system was not compromised" after activists' actions, says monitoring situation closely

* Canadian energy minister says safety and security of energy infrastructure is a top priority, adds that tampering with energy infrastructure is dangerous and unacceptable Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

