BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO: management responsible for sales issues

Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank let down customers
shareholders and team members
* Sloan says senior management is responsible for sales
issues
* Sloan says questionable accounts had de minimus impact to
reported cross sell ratio
* Wells working to redress potential negative credit impact
to customers from sales problems
* Sloan says customer traffic to branches at typical levels
for september
* Credit card applications down 20 percent versus last year
impacted by lower referrals and marketing -- Sloan
* Minimal impact in wealth businesses from scandal, Sloan
says
* Wells investigating claims of retaliation against
whistleblowers
* CEO says offering free, third-party mediation to customers
with unauthorized accounts
* CEO says customer visits with bankers in its branches were
down 10% in September year over year
* CEO says new consumer checking account openings declined
25% in september year over year
* CEO says bank will assist former employees who left retail
banking due to sales performance that are still eligible for
rehire
