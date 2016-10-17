Oct 17 Bank of America Corp CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS 'U.S. CONSUMER HEALTH IS GENERALLY GOOD' B OF A CFO SAYS NON PERFORMING LOAN INCREASE DRIVEN BY 1 METALS AND MINING CLIENT AND 1 IN ENERGY B OF A CFO SAYS HIGHER CLIENT ACTIVITY DROVE TRADING IMPROVEMENT IN 3Q B OF A CEO PREDICTS COMMERCIAL LENDING WILL IMPROVE ONCE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY EASES B OF A EXECS SAY CARD BALANCES GROWING BUT INCOME DOWN VS 2015 DUE TO REWARDS TARGETING WEALTHIER CLIENTS B OF A CFO SAYS $280M BENEFIT FROM MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS DUE TO SLOWER PREPAYMENTS (Reporting by Dan Freed)