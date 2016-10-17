BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Bank of America Corp CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS 'U.S. CONSUMER HEALTH IS GENERALLY GOOD' B OF A CFO SAYS NON PERFORMING LOAN INCREASE DRIVEN BY 1 METALS AND MINING CLIENT AND 1 IN ENERGY B OF A CFO SAYS HIGHER CLIENT ACTIVITY DROVE TRADING IMPROVEMENT IN 3Q B OF A CEO PREDICTS COMMERCIAL LENDING WILL IMPROVE ONCE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY EASES B OF A EXECS SAY CARD BALANCES GROWING BUT INCOME DOWN VS 2015 DUE TO REWARDS TARGETING WEALTHIER CLIENTS B OF A CFO SAYS $280M BENEFIT FROM MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS DUE TO SLOWER PREPAYMENTS (Reporting by Dan Freed)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.