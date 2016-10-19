BRIEF-Abbott says pursuing all necessary regulatory approvals to buy Alere

Oct 19 Abbott, in conference call with analysts:
* Says continues to believe Alere Inc would be good
strategic, long term fit, for Abbott
* Says expects fourth quarter EPS of 64 cents to 66 cents
per share, excluding special items
* Says deal to purchase St. Jude to close, and
probably by the end of 2016
* Says cyber security allegations will not affect closing of
St. Jude deal or overall business, based on current information
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has handled Muddy Waters cyber
security allegations "well and thoroughly"
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has taken cyber security
allegations relating to its heart devices "seriously"
* Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)