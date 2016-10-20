BUZZ-S&P 500 range trade draws mixed picture

** S&P 500 continues to gyrate in a range, and not surprisingly, studies present a mixed picture; should ultimately lead to a breakout, sustained trend. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2em8hwl

** Since peaking on Aug 15, SPX has fallen as much as 3.6 pct in what has been an especially choppy affair

** In fact, over the past 30 trading days, SPX has not been up, or down, more than 2 days in a row

** Lack of clear up and down waves since Aug high would tend to suggest overall pattern is corrective

** However, until SPX can overwhelm resistance, confirm end to pattern, risk remains for a deeper drop

** That said, breadth/momentum measures continue to deteriorate, and longer-term momentum measures are diverging

** However, volatility-based indicators have calmed , new lows have not been ominously expanding , and buyback/div ratio action constructive

** One such volatility-based study, derived from SPX short and mid-term VIX futures ETNs , now bullish, but pattern highlights bull/bear struggle

** Since early Sept, measure trapped between converging trendlines, headed for breakout

** Thus watch SPX levels; clearing Oct 10 high (2169.90) should look bullish; index will likely exceed 2190/2200 barrier as the correction would be over

** Violating 2114.72 Oct 13 low, however, can keep index on back foot, threaten 1991.68 post-Brexit low