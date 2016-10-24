版本:
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade says around 150 branches will close after Scottrade deal

Oct 24 Toronto-dominion Bank

* Td ameritrade ceo says expects very modest amount of customer attrition following scottrade deal

* Td ameritrade ceo says no more susceptible to further commission price war than before scottrade deal

* Td ameritrade ceo says will look at more deals that make strategic, financial sense after scottrade purchase

* Td ameritrade ceo says around 150 branches will close following scottrade deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

