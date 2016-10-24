BRIEF-TD Ameritrade says around 150 branches will close after Scottrade deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Toronto-dominion Bank
* Td ameritrade ceo says expects very modest amount of customer attrition following scottrade deal
* Td ameritrade ceo says no more susceptible to further commission price war than before scottrade deal
* Td ameritrade ceo says will look at more deals that make strategic, financial sense after scottrade purchase
* Td ameritrade ceo says around 150 branches will close following scottrade deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.