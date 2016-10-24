版本:
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade says 2,000 jobs will go after Scottrade deal

Oct 24 Toronto-dominion Bank

* Interview - td ameritrade ceo says around 2,000 jobs will go from combined group following scottrade acquisition

* Td ameritrade ceo says confident scottrade deal will get fair consideration from regulator, market still 'considerably competitive' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

