BRIEF-Merck says aims to be leader in second-line lung cancer

Oct 25 Merck, in conference call with industry analysts:

* Says expects prescription volume growth of Januvia next year to largely offset price pressures

* Says company primarily interested in "bolt on" deals

* Says has seen increased testing for PD-L1 biomarker since successful Keytruda lung-cancer trials

* Says expects Keytruda to become leading treatment in second-line lung cancer

* Says expects PD-L1 testing to increase significantly, ultimately in 80 to 85 percent of lung cancer patients

* Says Keytruda sales growth will help company weather expected pricing pressures on its roster of medicines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)