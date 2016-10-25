BRIEF-Freeport does not expect to sell more mining assets - CEO

Oct 25 Freeport-McMoRan

* CEO says Congo state miner Gecamines' claim of pre-emptive rights on Tenke mine has no legal basis

* Freeport CEO says shortfall in 2016 copper production at its Indonesia operations will be "substantially recovered" in 2017 and "fully recovered" in 2018

* Freeport CEO says does not expect to do any more mining asset sales, may sell more oil and gas assets

* Ceo says small increases in copper demand or supply disruptions could move market to deficit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)