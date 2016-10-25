BRIEF-Canadian national chief marketing officer said us grain revenue up 20 percent in 3rd quarter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Canadian National Railway Co
* Canadian national chief marketing officer said us grain revenue up 20 percent in 3rd quarter
* Canadian national cfo said expects carloads in 2016 to be lower than last year
* Canadian national ceo said rising price of oil and pension costs could be headwinds next year
* Canadian national's recently appointed ceo said not to expect major changes in running of company
* Canadian national exec vp said most benefit of grain crop will come in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.