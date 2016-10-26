BRIEF-Hess to add rigs if oil prices improve

Oct 26 Hess Corp
* CEO John Hess says 2016 E&P capex should be $2 billion,
about $100 million below prior estimates
* CEO says expects to sanction first phase of Liza
development in Guyana during 2017
* CEO says company's Bakken acreage competitive with Permian
and Eagle Ford
* CEO says making preparations to increase Bakken activity
in 2017
* CEO says plans to release 2017 capex budget in January
* Forecasts 2016 Bakken production to average 105,000 boepd
* Says testing 60-stage Bakken well during fourth quarter
* CEO says, if oil prices continue to improve, will
increase rig count in 2017
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)