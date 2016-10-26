版本:
BRIEF-Hess to add rigs if oil prices improve

Oct 26 Hess Corp

* CEO John Hess says 2016 E&P capex should be $2 billion, about $100 million below prior estimates

* CEO says expects to sanction first phase of Liza development in Guyana during 2017

* CEO says company's Bakken acreage competitive with Permian and Eagle Ford

* CEO says making preparations to increase Bakken activity in 2017

* CEO says plans to release 2017 capex budget in January

* Forecasts 2016 Bakken production to average 105,000 boepd

* Says testing 60-stage Bakken well during fourth quarter

* CEO says, if oil prices continue to improve, will increase rig count in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

