版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna reduced off exchange individual offerings for 2017

Oct 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna CEO says earliest it would reenter Obamacare exchanges if risks there improve is 2019 or more likely 2020

* Aetna CEO says it reduced marketing and number of plans in off exchange individual offerings for 2017 (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐