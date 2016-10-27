版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon co says it will clearly be into 3 percent to 5 percent sales growth in 2017- conf call

Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co says it expects its forcepoint business unit to have margins of about 16 percent for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Raytheon co says it will clearly be into 3 percent to 5 percent sales growth in 2017- conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

