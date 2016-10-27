版本:
BRIEF-Bristol says expects Opdivo to face pressure from Roche lung cancer drug

Oct 27 Bristol-Myers, in analyst conference call:

* Says expects its Opdivo immunotherapy to face pressure from new Roche treatment for second-line lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

